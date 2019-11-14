Syria highlights need for Muslims’ unity, backing Palestine

Addressing the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, Mohammad Abdul-Sattar al-Sayyed stressed that the Palestinian cause is not only related to the Palestinians but to all the Islamic states.

Al-Sayyed added that the battle by the Syrian Arab Army in cooperation with its allies against terrorism has foiled the US-Zionist schemes against the region.

The Syrian minister asserted that Damascus is determined to eliminate terrorism completely and to expel the invaders from its territories, adding that the embargo imposed by the US on the resistance axis will not undermine its determination.

“We tell all those who committed crimes against the Syrian people backed by the US and the Israeli regime that Syria which has remained steadfast in the face of more than 88 states which have conspired against it and brought all types of terrorism to it from Daesh to Jabhat al-Nusra, will triumph over terrorism thanks to the sacrifices and heroism of the Syrian Arab Army,” al-Sayyed said.

He once again highlighted the need for the Muslim World to put up resistance in the face of the enemies to tackle the region’s challenges.

The International Islamic Unity Conference marks the birth anniversary of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Themed “Ummah unity in defending the al-Aqsa Mosque,” the event will run until November 16, with 350 personalities from 93 countries in attendance.

The conference is held annually in an effort to lay the ground for stronger unity and solidarity among Muslims and provide solutions for their problems.

MNA/SANA