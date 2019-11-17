  1. Politics
FM Zarif congratulates Islamic Jihad head on new achievement against Israel

TEHRAN, Nov. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a phone conversation with the secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhalah.

In a telephone conversation with Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, the secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) on Sunday, Foreign Minister Zarif condemned the latest Israeli regime's aggression on Gaza. 

The top Iranian diplomat further congratulated the Islamic Jihad on its achievement in imposing its conditions on the Israeli regime for a ceasefire.

Early this week, Israeli regime martyred Baha Abu Atta, one of the Islamic Jihad commanders along with his wife in his house in Gaza city, while the Islamic Jihad retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets towards the occupied lands and brought life in the Jewish settlements and even Israeli major cities, including its commercial hub Tel Aviv, to a standstill for several days. The PIJ fighters could also inflict casualties on the army of the Israeli regime (IED), injuring several soldiers and destroying an advanced tank.

