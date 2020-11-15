Zionist regime hits Gaza

The aggression followed several rocket launches from the enclave that set off incoming fire sirens in the coastal town of Ashdod in the occupied territories, a Zionist daily reported.

The incidents came as the Israeli military has been put on high alert following the first anniversary of the regime’s assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement, another Gaza-headquartered resistance group.

The 42-year-old and his wife were killed in an Israeli aerial assault on his Gaza home on November 12 last year.

The atrocity was followed by a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged coastal sliver.

Back then, the Islamic Jihad released a statement, pledging to continue in the footsteps of its assassinated commander in order to “complete the process of liberation of entire beloved Palestine.”

“Our response will inevitably shock the Zionist entity,” the group warned.

RHM/Press TV