  1. Politics
Nov 15, 2020, 3:38 PM

Zionist regime hits Gaza

Zionist regime hits Gaza

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The Israeli regime's military has attacked the Gaza Strip after rockets from the Tel Aviv-blockaded Palestinian territory targeted the “central” and “southern” parts of the occupied territories

The aggression followed several rocket launches from the enclave that set off incoming fire sirens in the coastal town of Ashdod in the occupied territories, a Zionist daily reported.

The incidents came as the Israeli military has been put on high alert following the first anniversary of the regime’s assassination of Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad movement, another Gaza-headquartered resistance group.

The 42-year-old and his wife were killed in an Israeli aerial assault on his Gaza home on November 12 last year.

The atrocity was followed by a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged coastal sliver.

Back then, the Islamic Jihad released a statement, pledging to continue in the footsteps of its assassinated commander in order to “complete the process of liberation of entire beloved Palestine.”

“Our response will inevitably shock the Zionist entity,” the group warned.

RHM/Press TV

News Code 165905

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News