Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli missile attack

SANA reported that the attack took place late on Sunday, noting that one of the four "hostile targets" was downed in the Aqrabah suburb near the capital Damascus.

The report did not further elaborate on the possible targets and casualties of the attack.

The Syrian military also repelled two drones flying over an airbase in the western city of Hama. Syrian forces also downed a third one over the city of Latakia.

Tel Aviv also confirmed the attack, claiming to have struck dozens of what it described as Iranian and Syrian targets.

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, including in the Golan Heights, most of them against what the Tel Aviv regime claims to be the positions of pro-Syrian forces.

The Syrian military has mostly absorbed the Israeli strikes, locking its defense systems on incoming fire.

In early 2018, Syria targeted and shot down at least one Israeli F-16 that had intruded into its airspace.

Syria has called on the United Nations to adopt necessary measures to stop Israel’s repeated acts of military aggression on the Arab country.

