Iran strongly condemns Israeli regime’s attack in Gaza

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the terrorist act of the Israeli regime in martyring one of Islamic Jihad commanders and emphasized the need to bring to justice and punish the occupiers of Palestine in international courts as war criminals.

Mousavi praised the legitimate struggle and heroic resistance of the Palestinian people, describing unity and resistance as the only option for the Palestinian people in the fight against the occupiers.

The spokesman also pointed to the silence and inaction of the international community against the Zionist regime's aggression and terrorist acts, saying "unfortunately, in light of the support for this ruthless and child-killing regime, its crimes and assassinations of Palestinian people and fighters inside and outside the occupied lands continue."

He further called on the regional and international community and international bodies to fulfill their human and legal duty and responsibility to stop the terrorist acts of the Quds occupiers and protect the defenseless and oppressed Palestinian people.

KI/4770705