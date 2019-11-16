UN calls for probe into Israel's strike on Palestinian family in Gaza

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, responded to an Israeli attack in Gaza early on Thursday, which killed eight family members, saying that there is no justification to attacking civilians in Gaza or elsewhere.

He said his heartfelt condolences go to the Al-Sawarkeh family, and he wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He also demanded a swift investigation into the Israeli aggression.

The Israeli regime hit the house of the Al-Sawarkeh family while they were asleep, killing eight family members including three children and two women, according to media reports.

The ongoing Israeli aggression for three days has so far claimed the lives of 34 Palestinians and injured nearly 120 others, in addition to causing massive destruction of homes and property.

