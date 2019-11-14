Iran at forefront of fight against Zionist regime: Rouhani

“Although our enemies have not spared any effort to marginalize the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem Al-Quds , the public opinion, clerics and scholars of the Muslim World will never let this goal be materialized,” Rouhani said on Thursday, addressing the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference which is underway in Tehran.

The president called on the regional countries for more cooperation among the neighboring countries and the Muslim nations, saying it is the only way to tackle the ongoing crises in the region.

He stressed that relying on the enemies and non-regional powers to solve regional challenges is a “strategic mistake” and will lead nowhere.

The International Islamic Unity Conference, themed “Ummah unity in defending the al-Aqsa Mosque,” started today with the participation of 350 personalities from 93 countries and will go on till November 16.

The International Islamic Unity Conference t is held annually in an effort to lay the ground for stronger unity and solidarity among Muslims and provide solutions for their problems.

This item is being updated…