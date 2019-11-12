Consequences of US formal exit from Paris climate pact: More isolation globally

The US is now the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China. In other words, US greenhouse gas emissions in 2015 were about 7000 million metric tons, which is more than the total emissions of the entire EU countries. However, the US president claimed that he has decided to pull his country out of the Paris climate pact because his job is to “protect America and its citizens”.

Commenting on the reason for withdrawing from the agreement, the US president said that the pact is favorable for other countries, not the United States because it puts the country at a very big economic disadvantage. Trump also presented statistics showing that the implementation of the agreement for the US will result in losing 2.7 million job opportunities by 2025 as well as 440,000 industrial opportunities inside the country. The president added that this is not what the US needed. This issue is not acceptable to Trump that China can continue to emit greenhouse gas for another 13 years, and India is able to continue its greenhouse gas emissions until 2020 while receiving billions of dollars.

The US president also complains that his country has already donated about one billion dollars to Green Climate Fund, which is founded to help developing countries, while no other country has spent such a large sum in this field.

Trump, despite his decision to exit the Paris Agreement, has announced that he is ready to “begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris Accord or a really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”. He also said that if they reach an accord, that will be great and if they do not, that will be fine.

Consequences of US withdrawal

It should be noted that the withdrawal from the Paris climate accord by the US is not its first unconventional action toward valid international documents. After coming to the White House, in one of his first moves, Trump ordered to pull the country out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) that was signed in 2016. The TPP is the greatest trade agreement in the world, which was signed between 12 countries around the Pacific Ocean with the exception of China, and aimed to remove trade barriers to the countries that signed the agreement.

However, the Paris Agreement is of particular importance for the current generation and the world’s future in terms of environmental and international rights. Obviously, the legal and political consequences of the Paris accord are more serious than those of the TPP. The following is the summary of the effects of the US withdrawal from the Paris climate pact:

1. US political and legal isolation: the US will be seriously isolated if it withdraws from the Paris accord because, besides Europeans, countries like Canada, Russia, and Asian countries such as China and Japan have signed the agreement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Chinese president reaffirmed that they will be committed to the pact even after the US withdrawal.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, at a meeting in Berlin, described the US withdrawal as a completely wrong move. Juncker said that the US cannot exit the agreement just like that. He added that Trump says he will exit the Paris climate pact because he is not well aware of this pact. This is a while, he said, in 2015, about 200 countries signed an accord in 2015 in Paris, based on which they were committed to keeping the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 °C to prevent global warming.

2. Lack of states’ trust on the US to reach an agreement on other issues: this move by Trump shows the US non-compliance with international agreements that could disturb its prestige and position in the world. The move also will cause other Western partners, especially Europeans; to lose their trust of the United States. Following the US withdrawal from the agreement, other countries will hesitate to cooperate and sign a contract with the White House on other issues.

3. Distrust of environmental rights: one of the important issues in legal subjects is environmental rights, which is being taken into account at national and international levels. The US withdrawal from the pact means disregard of international documents related to environmental rights. This approach can be a serious threat to plans to control global warming. Furthermore, the approach indicates that the world’s second-largest polluter does not pay much attention to environmental protection, which has been one of the most important challenges for environmental rights in recent decades.

MNA/TT