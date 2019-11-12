Zarif meets with Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev

Bilateral ties, regional developments and well as other international issues were the topics discussed during the meeting.

Zarif arrived in the city of Nur Sultan on Monday to take part in a two-day event on the regional safety and stability, dubbed “Astana Club 2019”.

The Iranian diplomat also held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, on Monday, during which they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, including the joint commission, trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the Caspian Sea, port and air cooperation, consular cooperation, the upcoming summit of Astana Format countries and other issues of mutual interest.

