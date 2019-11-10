FM Zarif to visit Kazakhstan on Mon. for bilateral talks

Mousavi made the announcement during a press conference on Sunday, adding that FM Zarif is due in Kazakhstan for a two-day visit starting Monday, November 11.

The Iranian diplomat will hold talks with senior Kazakh officials on bilateral issues and regional developments, according to Mousavi.

Zarif will also deliver a speech at a think tank, he added.

The Iranian foreign minister took part at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s meeting in Turkey’s Antalya on Saturday, during which he called on the member states to cooperate for realizing a more comprehensive community in the region, where “peace and security are promoted”.

Mousavi also maintained that Iran would be hosting a number of international meetings and conferences in the coming days, including the International Islamic Unity Conference which is held every year during the Islamic Unity week in Tehran.

A great number of scholars, religious thinkers and prominent figures from diverse countries will be taking part at the Conference, Mousavi added.

MNA/4767824