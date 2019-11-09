Details on downed drone to be revealed after full retrieval of its wreckage: Army chief

“We cannot specify the exact origin and target of the drone until we recover all parts of the aerial device and complete our graphs,” Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Saturday.

The Army chief noted that the drone, flying in low altitude, was shot by the homegrown mid-range missile defense system ‘Mersad’ after violating Iran’s airspace near the port city of Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the Persian Gulf coast.

The intruding unmanned aerial vehicle was brought down before it could reach sensitive areas thanks to the precision of Iran’s domestically-produced air defense system.

The commander said this decisive move and the firing of a missile were a reaction to the intrusion by a foreign drone into the country's airspace, warning that the Islamic Republic’s armed forces are fully prepared to give a firm response to any violation of its airspace.

