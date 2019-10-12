Iran to dispatch commercial envoy to UAE

Dispatching commercial envoy to UAE has been put atop agenda of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), he added.

He went on to say that sending commercial envoy to neighboring countries will be prioritized.

At the condition that Iran has focused on doing trade and business with neighboring states due to the US unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, he stated, “in the current situation, the role of commercial envoys has been highlighted more than before.”

Commercial envoys play a leading role for introducing economic capacities of the country in host country and also promoting bilateral trade and business growth, he added.

Although TPOI officials have announced that sending commercial envoy to 15 neighboring countries is prioritized, situation of commercial envoys has yet to be organized, Zaadboom added.

