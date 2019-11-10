Economy minister says Iranian automakers ready to cooperate with Chinese investors

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani made the remarks in Shanghai, China while speaking to IRNA’s Chinese Language website on Sunday.

Rahmani said that Iran has a developing car industry while predicting that Iran's car market will get bigger in the coming years.

The industry minister also said while Iran's auto industry cooperated with some European companies in the past, the industry needs further development to produce cars of higher quality.

He went on to say that the Chinese automakers are increasing the quality of their products in comparison with the past, expressing Iran's readiness to develop cooperation with Chinese manufactures and investors in order to produce cars of high quality and at reasonable prices.

Rahmani added that Iranian companies that produce car parts can increase their capabilities through joint investments with their Chinese counterparts in order to have a more serious presence in the markets of the region.

The Iranian minister is in China to take part in the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

