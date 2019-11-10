China, a large market for technological products: official

He pointed to the significance of China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai aimed at introducing manufactured products of various countries and added, “China is the large market for introducing products in the field of technology.”

He made the remarks on Sunday on the sidelines of China International Import Expo and added, “a major portion of exports to Chinese market is currently related to the products with high technology, so that Iran should strive to export high-quality technological products in this market.”

He went on to say that activity of Iranian companies in the field of exporting technological products in China’s market has started since five years ago. In this period, we have managed to export a part of industrial equipment and machinery, medicines and also some technologies in the field of water to Chinese market.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “it is for the first time that Islamic Republic of Iran has attended 2nd China International Import Expo and we have decided to take part in this exhibition regularly.”

Asadifard stated, “China International Import Expo is a new initiative taken by Chinese government, the first edition of which started last year.”

According to him, Islamic Republic of Iran along with 60 other countries participated in China International Import Expo.

He put the annual Chinese import value of products at more than $2,000 billion, adding, “unfortunately, Iran’s share of this imports volume is negligible.”

