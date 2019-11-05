US cannot hide its crimes against Iran by adding to sanctions

In yet another desperate move, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on nine Iranian individuals and one entity on the 40th anniversary of embassy seizure by the Iranian students earlier on Monday.

In reaction, the spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that the US government cannot get away with all of its crimes against the Iranian nation since the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, known in Iran as the 28 Mordad coup d'état.

The US regime's addiction to unilateral sanctions has put the regime's statesmen in a totally passive position, in which they announce some hollow sanctions every now and then in order to relieve themselves and escape the frustration caused by their failure against the Iranian nation's iron will," the spokesman said.

Mousavi described the new sanctions in continuation of the US desperate moves against the resistant Iranian nation, condemning the US administration's addiction to sanctions.

"As we repeatedly announced earlier, such measures only reveal the regime's desperation and inability to use diplomatic or logical solutions, which can be evaluated within the framework of the United States' bullying approach toward other countries and important international and global issues," he added.

The spokesman described the new sanctions as futile, saying that the US cannot escape the responsibility for all the crimes against Iran since the 1953 coup.

He further called on the US administration to put an end to its support for terrorism, especially the Israeli regime's state terrorism. He also called for a change in the US unusual behavior and advised Trump administration to follow a civilized, wise and legal path.

The spokesman further criticized a statement released by the White House on November 4, describing it as a distortion of reality and flagrant.

"Through propaganda and brouhaha and using an impolite and undiplomatic language, the White House always tries to misrepresent the realities and distort the history by keeping open an already-closed case, which was settled and closed 40 years ago through the Algiers agreements between the two governments of Iran and the US," Mousavi added.

KI