Sanctioning armed forces 'worthless', shows US desperation vis-à-vis Iran

The General Staff of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran said in a statement on Tuesday that the Trump administration's move in imposing new sanctions on Iranian individuals and one entity, particularly the Iranian armed forces on the 40th anniversary of embassy takeover by the Iranian students on November 4, 1979, was a propaganda show and worthless action which showed the US desperation vis-à-vis Iran.

The statement of the Iranian armed forces also says that the armed forces will turn the sanctions into an opportunity using the experience of the 8 years of Sacred Defence against the Baathist regime of Saddam in the 1980s, adding that the country's advanced deterrence capabilities in the areas of missile, sea, as well as land and air areas, are a clear example of these defensive capabilities, and the US government is well aware that the power and progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces has been achieved by relying on domestic resources, and that the Iranian military power is by no means dependent on foreign help.

The armed forces continue to say that the resistance of the Iranian people in the face of the inhumane and cruel sanctions imposed by the Trump administration after its withdrawal from the JCPOA agreement has angered the US rulers at the White House, who have staged a propaganda campaign to cover up their humiliation and failures.

The statement further says that the new wave of US sanctions like the previous rounds are doomed to failure and will undoubtedly make the nation, the government, and the Islamic Establishment more united in pursuit of their Islamic goals.

The armed forces, in the end, declare that they will continue to grow stronger and with increasing the deterrence and defence capabilities they will confront any adventurous acts and bullying behaviour of the United States.

KI/4764728