US sanctions have reached end of the line: chief of staff Vaezi

Speaking in the southeastern city of Yazd in Yazd province today, which marks the US embassy takeover on November 4, 1979, by Iranian students, Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi recalled that re-imposition of the sanctions by the United States took place on the same day last year.

Vaezi said that Iran has successfully left behind the hardships resulting from the sanctions thanks to the wise leadership of the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, people’s resistance, and the efforts made by the government, adding that the country’s situation is now much more stable in comparison with last year despite the fact the sanctions are still in place.

The official also pointed out that the US administration has reached the end of the line in its sanctioning policy against Iran despite all added very different sanctions, underlining that the US has now realized that it cannot achieve any of its objectives with sanctions.

He emphasized that through intensified efforts and maintaining unity, and relying on domestic resources, the country can overcome the problems and continue its path towards development and prosperity.

KI/4763621