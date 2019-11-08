IRGC condemns US sanctions on armed forces, vows to continue fighting ‘Great Satan’

In a statement on Friday, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) condemned the recently announced US sanctions on General Staff of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some Iranian military officials, saying that the US provocative action will make the Iranian armed forces and the Guards put into operation their different and appropriate scenarios to confront the Great Satan with more determination than ever.

The statement points out that the US action not only showed the rightfulness of the path that the Iranian nation has chosen, but also it revealed the desperation and anger of the enemy, particularly the unwise US rulers at the White House.

The Guards also described the recent sanctions a ridiculous and failed show, adding that the enemy has reached the end of the line.

MNA/4766158