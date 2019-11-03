Iranian, Syrian coasts to be linked with new railway: report

According to the ministry’s report, the new railway will link the Iranian coast with the Iraqi port city of Basra and Syria’s Latakia.

The financing and construction of this large highway will be provided by the Iranian government, the Syrian Ministry of Transportation said in the report.

Furthermore, the report pointed out that a railway linking Deir Ezzor and Albukamal is already under construction, stressing that it will be part of this new transportation mode between Iran, Syria, and Iraq.

Iran, Syria, and Iraq discussed the construction of a railway line connecting Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port in the Persian Gulf, via Iraq, with Latakia port on the Mediterranean Sea in July.

State-owned Latakia is Syria’s main commercial port. Its harbor is 135 hectares, has 32 wharves, 18 cranes, its channel depth is 14.5 meters, the warehouses cover 62.8 hectares and can handle some three million tons of cargo a year.

