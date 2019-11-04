Tehran, Minsk eager to develop relations in various fields

Rahmani, who is in China to attend the opening ceremony of the Second China International Import Expo and hold talks with the Chinese officials, held a meeting with the Belarusian Minister of Food and Agriculture in Shanghai on Monday.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister stressed the importance of trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Belarus, adding such cooperation can be fulfilled in the fields of trade, industry, agriculture, medicine, and science.

Referring to membership of Iran in Eurasia Economic Union, Rahmani said that the membership would provide a big opportunity for Iran's cooperation with all members of the union.

He suggested the export of beef and agricultural products from Iran to Belarus while calling for the removal of obstacles in the way of banking and financial cooperation.

The Iranian minister also called for the strengthening of cooperation and coordination between the Belarusian and Iranian companies.

He put the volume of the bilateral trade between the two countries to be currently standing at about $ 15 million while stressing that the fields of cooperation could be greatly expanded through using the existing potentials of the two countries.

The Belarusian minister, for his part, said that Belarus and Iran are currently cooperating in agriculture and trade fields mostly. He added that Iran is currently exporting fruit and nuts to Belarus, while the country did not export any goods to Belarus until 2017.

He expressed hope that the two countries would be able to increase their relations, expressing his happiness with a good opportunity provided by Iran to export Belarusian goods and products.

