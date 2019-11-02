Iran, Venezuela to coop. on science, technology

During her visit to Pardis Technology Park, Venezuelan Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez said that Iran and Venezuela have the opportunity to collaborate in the field of science and technology and develop new talents in the countries and use technology to preserve and promote peace and prosperity.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with Iran’s Presidential Deputy for Science and Technology which will be a great opportunity for the development of science in Venezuela, she added.

She mentioned that her country takes and appreciates all opportunities to exchange science and technology with Iran.

Venezuelan Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez in her visit to Iran also met and held talks with Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami in Tehran on Wednesday.

ZZ/4761347