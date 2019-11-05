Iran, Venezuela pen agreement to boost technological coop.

In a meeting between Venezuelan Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez and Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari on Tuesday, the Iranian official voiced his country’s readiness for dispatching Iranian medical equipment and medicine to Venezuela.

“Iranian knowledge-based products are produced in low costs but high quality, in comparison to their foreign rivals,” he said.

During her visit to Pardis Technology Park on November 2, minister Ramírez said that Iran and Venezuela have the opportunity to collaborate in the field of science and technology and develop new talents in the countries and use technology to preserve and promote peace and prosperity.

She mentioned that her country takes and appreciates all opportunities to exchange science and technology with Iran.

In her visit to Iran has also met and held talks with Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami in Tehran.

