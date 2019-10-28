Iran, China pact MOU on agricultural coop.

The MOU was signed between the head of the Iranian body Kazem Khavazi and head of the Chinese academy Xuelin li.

In this meeting, the Iranian official referred to the background of Iran-China warm relations, calling for expansion of mutual scientific cooperation under the framework of the plan to revive the Silk Road.

Khavazi was accompanies by a delegation comprised of head of Iranian agricultural organizations in this trip.

During their trip to china Iranian officials sought holding joint specified commissions and ratifying joint agricultural projects besides having the said MOU signed.

In late July, Iran’s Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati, announced that Iran-China cooperation in the field of agriculture and economy is growing and prosperous.

Hojjati noted, "I think that with the determination and will of high-level officials of China and meetings with the authorities there is a clear determination to work as closely as possible and there are deeper relations between the two countries.”

Pointing out that the two countries are willing to continue technical and scientific cooperation in various fields, the minister stated, "The agricultural cooperation between China and Iran has a solid foundation and a broad vision."

MNA/IRN 83533574