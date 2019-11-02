  1. Economy
2 November 2019 - 14:10

Iran’s two power plant projects to be implemented with a Russian firm

Iran’s two power plant projects to be implemented with a Russian firm

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Tajhiz Niroo Sanat Bargh Company Arash Behbahani revealed the construction operation of two large power plant projects of the country in cooperation with Russia’s Power Machines Company.

He made the remarks on Fri. on the sidelines of 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition and said, “for this purpose, a contract was concluded between Iran’s Tajhiz Niroo Sanat Bargh Company and Russia’s Power Machines Company for the construction operation of two power plant projects in the country.”

He went on to say that plan of modernizing Ramin Power Plant of Ahvaz is underway in cooperation with Iran Power Plant Repairs Company within the framework of EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement and Construction and Financing) basis.

The construction of Upper Gotvand Development Plan has started by Russia’s Power Machines Company in the form of construction and finance basis, he added.

Russia’s Power Machines Company is striving to take advantage of potentials and capacities of domestic companies to implement two power plant projects in  the country, he emphasized.

As a leading manufacturer of steam, water and gas power plants, Russia’s Power Machines Company is one of companies working in the field of energy within the framework of EPC basis and has direct cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in relevant field, Chief Executive of Tajhiz Niroo Sanat Bargh Company Arash Behbahani added.

MA/IRN

News Code 151824

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News