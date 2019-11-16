  1. Culture
Swiss tour operators to arrive in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – A group of tour operators from Switzerland will arrive in Tehran on Sunday.

By the invitation of deputy head of Iranian ministry of tourism, cultural heritage and handicraft, a 30-member delegation of Swiss tour operators will arrive in Tehran on November 17, to get familiar with Iran’s tourist attractions.

In their six-day trip, the visiting tour operators will make trips to Isfahan and Shiraz to get acquainted with monuments, architecture and Iranian arts in those cities.

In late September, the Director-General for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Ali Asghar Mohammadi held a meeting with the director-general for consular affairs of Switzerland Confederation and the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, where the two sides stressed the need for facilitating visa issuance and bilateral scientific and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the process of digitization of consular services in their respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs and assessed the cooperation and exchange of experience in this field as feasible and useful.

