Iran gearing up for Dubai Intl. Beach Soccer Cup

Team Melli, the defending champion, has been drawn in a tough group at the 9th edition of the competition where it has to take on Russia, Mexico and Egypt in Group B. Two teams from each group advance to the semis.

The prestigious competition will be held at Kite Beach in Dubai, the UAE from Nov. 5 to 9.

Hosts the UAE will meet European powerhouses Italy and Spain and Asian champions Japan in Group A.

The Intercontinental Cup is second only to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup as the largest and most prestigious event on the international beach soccer circuit, featuring an exclusive assembly of the world's very best national teams from each continent.

Since the World Cup is a biannual competition, this event is now the most important annual international beach soccer tournament.

On October 17, Iranian men’s national beach soccer team claimed the bronze medal of 2019 World Beach Games in Qatar.

MNA/TT