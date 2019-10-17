Iran soccer team wins bronze in 2019 World Beach Games

The third-place playoff was held between Iran and Italy at katara Beach on Wednesday. The thrilling match ended 5-5 in three periods of the game however Iran defeated Italy in penalty shootouts 3-1 to win the bronze medal.

Brazil claimed the title with a decisive 9-3 victory over Russia.

Iran had also won one gold in wrestling and one silver in Karate Kata in the event which wrapped on Wednesday.

The first edition of the Association of National Olympic (ANOC) Committees World Beach Games kicked off in Qatar’s Doha on Sunday with 1240 athletes from 97 countries participating in 14 disciplines.

In the medals table, Iran shared the ninth rank with Belarus while Spain, Brazil, and Italy secured the top spots.

