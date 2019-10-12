Iran soccer wins first game at 2019 Doha World Beach Games

The European team started the first period more confidently, scoring four goals while Iran managed to convert one of its opportunities. However, the second and third period was for Iran as the team showed a great combination of defense and attack to score four more goals and close the thrilling game with a 5-4 victory.

Mohammad Mokhtari (2) and Amirhossein Akbari (1), Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (1) and Mehdi Shirmohammadi (1) were the goal scorers of Iran.

Iran is in Group C of the event along with Senegal, Ukraine, and Paraguay and will next take on Senegal on Sunday.

The Association of National Olympic (ANOC) Committees World Beach Games is underway in Qatar’s Doha in 14 disciplines including beach soccer.

MAH