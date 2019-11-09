Iran reaches Dubai Beach Soccer Cup final after beating UAE on penalty shootouts

The Iranian beach soccer players defeated the host country the United Arab Emirates (EUA) on penalty shootouts 4-3 in the semifinals of the 2019 Inter-continental Beach Soccer Cup which is underway in Dubai.

The two teams had drawn 1-1 in the regulation period and extra time therefore, the fate of the match was decided in penalties.

Iran will face Spain in the finals. The Spanish team beat Russia 4-2 in the semifinals.

The Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup is an annual event, the eighth edition of which kicked off on November 5, 2019, and it will end with the finals between Iran and Spain later today November 9.

