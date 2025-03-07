  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 7, 2025, 10:43 AM

Clashes continues between Resistance, terrorists in Syria

Clashes continues between Resistance, terrorists in Syria

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Local sources in Syria report continuing clashes between popular resistance forces and terrorists ruling Damascus in the regions of Tartus and Latakia.

According to Russia Today, the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was able to make its way to the center of Latakia province after a bloody night of fighting.

The report indicates that Tahrir al-Sham fighters suffered heavy losses during ambushes by resistance forces but managed to enter the capital.

Reports from Tartus also confirm ongoing confrontations between Syrian resistance forces and Tahrir al-Sham militants.

Local authorities in Latakia and Tartus have declared curfews as the violence continues.

MP/6400390

News ID 229333

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News