Clashes continues between Resistance, terrorists in Syria

According to Russia Today, the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was able to make its way to the center of Latakia province after a bloody night of fighting.

The report indicates that Tahrir al-Sham fighters suffered heavy losses during ambushes by resistance forces but managed to enter the capital.

Reports from Tartus also confirm ongoing confrontations between Syrian resistance forces and Tahrir al-Sham militants.

Local authorities in Latakia and Tartus have declared curfews as the violence continues.

