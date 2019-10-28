Iranian scientists develop bleeding stopper paste

The product is anti-bacterial and can stop bleeding in less than one minute, Maliheh Bagheri the technical manager of the Iranian company informed.

Nano hydroxyapatite is the same mineral, made in a lab, that can be used by the body to replenish lost enamel minerals and encourage new bone growth and development. It is simply a form of the calcium mineral that the body can use to repair itself.

Bioglasses are surface reactive silicon-based glass-ceramic biomaterials containing calcium and phosphorus that when dissolved stimulate expression of osteogenic genes and angiogenesis.

Based on the latest reports, Iran stands at the 3rd place in the world with compilation of 100 national standards in the nanotechnology field.

Standard is known as one of the important requirements in the development of technology, so, Iran Nanotechnology Development Headquarters in cooperation with the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) have tried to meet demands of companies, researchers and experts over the past years using compilation of standards in the field of nanotechnology.

