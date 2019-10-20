Iraq accounts for Iran’s maximum nanotechnology products exports share

Iraq is of the countries that needs clothing, water treatment equipment, etc. since it has been involved in war for many years, he said, adding, “this issue has caused exports growth of Iran’s nanotechnology products to this country.”

Presently, suitable ways have been paved for the two countries of Iran and Iraq for making joint-venture investment in the field of nanotechnology, Daliri stressed.

Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high potential and capability in nanotechnology field and can export its high-quality products to target countries especially Iraq, he stated.

He emphasized, “we want to export nanotechnology products to neighboring Iraq with competitive price, so that infrastructures of these interactions have been provided in a way that trade and business services have been created for Iranian companies in Iraq.”

Turning to the exchange of knowledge-based goods between Iran and Iraq, he added, “according to the Nanotechnology Development Headquarters, most Iranian nanotechnology products has been exported to Iraq in the past two years.”

