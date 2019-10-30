610 nano-products, equipment available at domestic market: official

Totally, 610 types of goods and equipment based on nanotechnology are available at domestic market, he added.

He made the remarks on Tue. in an interview with IRNA and added, “of total 610 types, 406 and 204 of which is related to the nano-products and equipment respectively.

In the contemporary world of today, nanotechnology is regarded as an enabling technology, he said, adding, “these technologies can be applied in all industrial fields and promote quality and efficiency of products significantly.”

He went on to say that nanotechnology plays an effective role in industrial sector as well.

He called on all domestic industrialists to use nanotechnology in their field of activity and take advantage of these technologies in line with increasing quality of their products, otherwise, they will lose power of competition at the target markets in near future.

Familiarizing industrialists and owners of industries with emerging nanotechnologies in the field of management of development of nanotechnology is the main duty of the Iranian Nanotechnology Headquarters, he said, adding, “not only high-quality products are offered to people using nanotechnology but also power of penetration will be increased both in domestic and foreign markets coupled with competitiveness of domestic producers with foreign products will be enhanced in the international arena.”

Nanotechnology has been penetrated into more than 15 industrial sectors including pharmaceutical, construction, textile, automotive, oil, gas, petrochemical and home appliances industries, etc., he stated.

