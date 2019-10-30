Iran’s AUT to take part at Chem-E-Car competitions in Germany

According to the team manager, Mostafa Keshavarz, the AUT team will compete with 98 other teams from Europe on 4th and 5th of November 2019.

The competitions will take place in Germany.

The Chem-E-Car is an annual college competition for students majoring in Chemical Engineering.

According to the competition's official rules, students must design small-scale automobiles that operate by chemical means, along with a poster describing their research.

During the competition, they must drive their car a fixed distance (10m to 30m) down a wedge-shaped course in order to demonstrate its capabilities. In addition to driving a specified distance, they must also hold a payload of 0-500 mL of water.

Given that the only energy source for the propulsion of the car is a chemical reaction, the event is aimed at utilizing the principles of engineering theory to look for ways to replace fossil fuels with biofuels.

