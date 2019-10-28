'Castle of Dreams' vying at 56th Antalya Filmfest. in Turkey

Mirkarimi's feature is about a 42-year-old man, Jalal, who murders a family in a car crash. The murder, however, is considered as involuntary manslaughter in court.

It is taking part at international competition of the 56th edition of Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, traditionally known as Turkey’s most prestigious and oldest film festival.

In addition to 'Castle of Dreams' from Iran, other titles from Germany, Belgium, Brazil, Czechia, France, Croatia, Sweden, Japan, Qatar, Lebanon, Norway, Rwanda, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Tunisia will compete for a 100,000-Turkish Lira award in the categories of Best Film and Best Director, according to Istanbul-based the Hürriyet Daily News.

The international competition line-up also includes 9 other features, such as “Let There Be Light” by Marko Skop, “Those Who Remained” by Barnabas Toth, “They Say Nothing Stays The Same” by Joe Odagiri, “Beware Of Children” by Dag J. Haugerud, “Three Summers” by Sandra Kogut, “Only The Animals” by Dominik Moll, “Our Lady Of The Nile” by Atiq Rahimi, “A Son / Bir Oğul” by Mehdi Barsaoui and “The Diary Of Diana B.” by Dana Budisavljević.

This year, German director and screenwriter Wolfgang Becker will head the jury of the International Feature Film Competition. The members of the jury include Icelandic screen writer and director Runar Runarsson, Dutch actor Johanna ter Steege, Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska and Busan Film Festival director Jay Jeon.

The festival, which opened on Oct. 26, will end on Nov. 1 with the announcement of the winners of the International Feature Competition.

‘Castle of Dream’ has won three top prizes in its first international screening at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival in China, including the Golden Goblet prize for best film, best director prize for Reza Mirkarimi, and the best actor award for Hamed Behdad, which he shared with Chang Feng for 'The Return' (China). It also recently won the best director and best feature awards at the 13th Batumi International Art-House Film Festival (BIAFF) in Georgia.

