Iran backs Cuba in fight against illegal US sanctions: Envoy

Speaking in an extraordinary meeting of ambassadors of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the United Nations on Wed., Majid Takht Ravanchi reiterated Iran’s firm support for Cuban government and people in countering illegal US sanctions imposed this country.

Referring to the hostile and provocative nature of US policy toward Cuba, he described it as a clear violation of norms and fundamental rules of international law and an undermining of human rights and democracy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Takht Ravanchi stated that Islamic Republic of Iran declares its firm support and solidarity with the people and government of Cuba in the fight against illegal and illegitimate US sanctions.

While condemning the unilateral US sanctions imposed against members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and violation of international norms as well as the United Nations Charter, Iranian envoy added, “Over the past decades, the United States has imposed a variety of sanctions on some NAM countries, even in dire condition of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and imposed devastating hardships on these countries.”

The United States has accelerated this process by imposing severe trade sanctions, financial restrictions, freezing assets, banning travel, and other measures aimed at undermining the will and independence of nations, most notably in the case of Iran over the past 40 year, he added.

Iran UN envoy emphasized the need to find better ways to take decisive measures against US pressure imposed on other countries.

