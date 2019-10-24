Rouhani leaves for Baku to attend NAM Summit

The president will take part in 18th NAM Summit, slated to begin on Friday in Baku.

NAM has 120 member-countries, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations, and aims at upholding anti-war and pacifist principles against imperialism in all its forms.

Summit Conferences are held every three years, and Ministerial Conferences are held eighteen months after each Summit Conference.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Baku a day earlier for a ministerial meeting, will accompany Rouhani at the summit.

