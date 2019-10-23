Iran welcomes any move toward preservation of Syrian integrity

“Iran welcomes any measure leading to the preservation of Syria’s integrity and sovereignty... Hence, Tehran welcomes the agreement between Russia and Turkey to end the conflicts in northern Syria, considering it as a positive step toward restoring the peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday.

The Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the agreement will both help resolve Turkey’s security concerns and respect Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart reached an agreement on developments going on in northern Syria.

The announcement was made after marathon talks in Sochi between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, hours before a five-day truce between Turkish and Kurdish US-backed forces was due to expire.

Turkish military forces launched an invasion of northeast Syria on October 9 in a bid to clear Kurdish militants of the so-called People’s Protection Units (YPG) from its border areas.

The Syrian government has condemned the offensive as an act of aggression.

Repeating Iran's position that none of the existing crises in the Middle East could be resolved through military intervention, Mousavi said that dialogue is the only way to deal with such challenges.

Tehran has shown from the beginning of the Syria crisis that it is looking to reduce tensions in the region and has already tried practical measures to stop the violence, the spokesman said.

