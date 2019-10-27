Syrian army deploys troops 3km away from Turkish border

Syrian news agency SANA’s reporter in Hasaka said that army units advanced from the direction of Tal Tamr in the northern countryside of Hasaka towards the Turkish border, and deployed in the villages of Um Harmlah, Bab al-Kheir, Um Eshbeh, al-Asdiayah in the southeastern countryside of Ras al-Ayn, reducing the distance towards the Turkish border to few kilometers.

Clashes erupted between the army units deployed in Ras al-Ayn and Turkish forces, which attacked the area during army’s deployment, the reporter added.

The reporter indicated that QSD (SDF) groups began withdrawal from the border line between Syria and Turkey to a deep of 32 km in the implementation of the items of Sochi.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that he Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday it had agreed to withdraw more than 30 km (19 miles) from the Turkish border, an announcement welcomed by Damascus which said Turkey should now end its “aggression” in northeast Syria.

