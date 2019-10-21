PGSR exports $100mn worth of oil products in seven months

Chief Executive of Persian Gulf Star Refinery Mohammad Ali Dadvar made the remarks on Monday and said that oil produced by the refinery was exported to the countries of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Persian Gulf littoral states.

Some 80 percent of oil products of the refinery is offered through the international floor Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), the issue of which has caused maintenance of price, transparency of sales and increase in the number of buyers, he added.

According to him, over $300 million worth of oil products of the refinery was exported overseas in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019), Dadvar stated.

Turning Islamic Republic of Iran from gasoline importer into potential exporter of this strategic product has been one of the salient achievements behind inauguration of third stage of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in the last year (ended March 20, 2019), he stressed.

As the largest gas condensate production refinery in the world, Persian Gulf Star Refinery is located on western angle of Bandar Abbas Refinery, he said, adding, “production capacity of this refinery stands at 360,000 barrels of gas condensates.”

Refineries are of the vital and strategic infrastructures of the country. Considering the high sensitivities of these vital and infrastructural installations, paying due attention to the requirements of passive defense in this industrial unit is of paramount importance.

