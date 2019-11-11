Pres. Rouhani inaugurates 1st phase of Baft Steel Complex in Kerman prov.

In this first day of President Rouhani’s visit to Kerman province, the Direct Reduction (DR) Factory No. 1 of Baft Steel Complex was put into operation with the annual production capacity of 800,000 tons Direct Reduction Iron (DRI).

Baft steel project is one of the provincial steel projects which its construction operation started in Baft county, Kerman province with the production capacity of 800,000 tons of Direct Reduction Iron (DRI) and also 800,000 crude steel in line with removing deprivation and generating employment.

Construction operation of first phase of Direct Reduction (DR) unit of Baft Steel Complex started in 2007, costing €120 million.

It is predicted that commissioning this steel project will generate direct jobs for 250 people and 2,500 indirect jobs for 2,500 people.

The ground was broken for the construction operation of second phase of Baft Steel Complex in the presence of President Rouhani, Minister of Industry Reza Rahmani and governor general of Kerman province.

MA/IRN83550426