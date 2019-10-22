March of Arbaeen demonstrates unity of Islamic Ummah against enemies: Bagheri

In a Tuesday message to his Iraqi counterpart, Lieutenant General Othman Al Ghanmi, Bagheri appreciated the efforts of Iraqi armed forces for providing Arbaeen with security and also expressed gratitude to the Iraqi nation and government for hosting millions of pilgrims during the event.

Holding the magnificent and epic ritual of Arbaeen in unique peace and security and with the participation of millions of pilgrims from various countries once again showed the unity and power of the Islamic Ummah against the enemies, Bagheri noted in his message.

The event was held despite insidious intentions of anti-Islam dominating powers, especially the terrorist regime of America and its regional and transregional allies, that are busy devising new plots to sow discord among Muslim countries, he added.

Millions of Muslims from across the globe attended mourning processions of Arbaeen in Karbala on Saturday. The occasion marks the anniversary of the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hossein, and his 72 companions who were martyred during the battle of Karbala some 14 centuries ago.

Every year on Arbaeen, an average number of 20 million pilgrims from across the world beat long distances on foot to converge on the holy shrine of Imam Hossein in Karbala, making it the largest human gathering in the world.

MNA/ 4752935