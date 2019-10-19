Young Iranian female chess player tops World Youth Chess rankings

As the fifth round of World Youth Chess Championships in India continued in India, the young Iranian female chess player Mobina Alinasab defeated a player from the host country to reach the top of the table of the competitions with 4.5 points.

Another Iranian chess player Mohammad Amin Tabatabei drew against an Indian opponent to rank 25th on the list of the best chess players with 3 points.

Arian Gholami was the third Iranian representative who avoided competing against a player from the Zionist regime of Israel and did not continue the championships.

The U-20 World Youth Chess Championships is underway in the Indian city of Mumbai and includes six events in three age categories split between the open and the girls' section. The event will crown six new world champions in the age categories of under-14, under-16 and under-18 in both sections, open and girls'. A total of 189 players (male and female) are taking part in the competitions, which lasts until the 25th of October.

Iranian male chess player Parham Maghsoudloo was crowned in the 2018 edition of the championships.

