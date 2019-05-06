Iran chess grandmaster beats Swedish rival in Sigeman tournament

Maghsoodloo earned 1.5 points in this stage of the competition by defeating his rival, Swedish Grandmaster Tiger Hillarp Persson.

The Iranian player now stands behind the Indian and British players who are on the top of the third round’s list with two points.

The Tepe Sigeman & Co Tournament is celebrating its 25th edition this year with an extended playing field. Eight players (up from six) are competing in what is now a seven-round tournament, held May 3-9 in Malmo.

Iranian players have put on an outstanding performance in international competitions during the past years.

Maghsoodloo ranked first at FIDE World Junior Chess Championship 2018 which was held in Kocaeli - Gebze, Turkey.

MR/IRN83304311