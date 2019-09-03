Iran’s Allameh uni., Lebanese unis. to expand scientific coop.

The Social and Cultural Deputy of Allameh Tabataba'i University Vahid Shalchi said on Tuesday that a group of faculty members from Lebanese universities visited the university, hopping that this meeting will lead to expansion of cooperation between Allameh Tabataba'i and Lebanese universities.

Emphasizing the extensive political relations between Iran and Lebanon, he mentioned that the importance of developing relations at other fields, including academic and scientific collaboration is essential for the two countries.

Referring to the latest signed MoU between Allameh Tabataba'i and Lebanese universities, Shalchi said that he hopes that these partnerships will be expanded so that two sides become more familiar with each other's academic and scientific capacities.

Confirming the high level of scientific competence of Iranian universities and their development in recent years, the Lebanese faculty members expressed their willingness to expand scientific relations, especially in the field of humanities and social sciences.

