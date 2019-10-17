‘Yasin’ fighter jet production line to be launched soon

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of first Iranian-made training fighter jet ‘Yasin’, which was officially unveiled at the Noje airbase in Hamadan this morning.

“Today, the aircraft, that was designed and manufactured in the country, conducted its flight successfully in this airbase,” he said also congratulating the Iranian nation on this achievement.

He pointed to the features of this sophisticated aircraft and said, “Yasin is 12 meters long, four meters high and five and a half tonnes of cargo weight under operational take-off conditions and can fly up to 12 km. It is equipped with two turbojet engines that are produced inside the country."

Yasin was designed and built by Air Force Specialists of the Armed Forces and the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran and is intended to be used as a training aircraft for training fighter pilots.

According to Army Public Relations, the infantry training aircraft made its first official flight over the Noje base this morning after undergoing final tests.

