Unveiling homegrown Yasin jet conveys clear message to enemies: Army cmdr.

Mousavi penned a message to the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Monday to appreciate efforts of the force in designing and manufacturing Yasin training jet.

Mousavi highlighted that Iranian armed forces know no deadlock in developing its required equipment and boosting the country’s defense power by relying on domestic capabilities.

In a ceremony in Noje airbase in Hamedan on Thursday, Yasin training jet was unveiled with ranking military officials, including Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, in attendance.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the few countries in the world that, while under sanctions, has managed to design and manufacture advanced training aircraft by relying on its most experienced and talented youth in cooperation with knowledge-based firms and private sector companies, Hatami said in the ceremony.

Yasin is 12 meters long, four meters high and five and a half tonnes of cargo weight under operational take-off conditions and can fly up to 12 km. It is equipped with a 7,000-pound turbo-jet powered jet engine, which is the world's leading jet fighter engine.

Chairman of Iran Aviation Industry Organization of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Brigadier General Abdolkarim Bani-Tarafi said Monday that the production line of this domestically-built jet will be launched in the near future.

MNA/ 4751845