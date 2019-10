Iranian pilot Neshat Jahandari and her first officer Forouz Firouzi are the first two women in Iran’s aviation history to have piloted a passenger flight.

The departing flight from capital Tehran to Mashhad in northeast Iran was done with 160 passengers on Monday, and the return flight carried 171 passengers.

Captain Jahandari posted about the news on her Instagram page, describing it as a “historic event” in Iran’s aviation industry.

MS