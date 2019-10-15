1.2 tons of drugs seized in Zanjan provicne in six months

Police Chief of Zanjan province, Brigadier General Rahim Jahanbakhsh made the announcement, saying the figure indicates a 22% growth in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

The police chief noted that 15 drug trafficking bands have been dismantled and a total of 1,974 culprits have been detained in the province during the six-month period. This also shows a 24% increase year-on-year.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

MNA/4747531