Two drug trafficking band dismantled in S Iran

Deputy of Police Chief of the Hormozgan Province Abbas Ali Behdani Fard said on Monday that forces of anti-narcotics police have managed to dismantle two drug trafficking bands in the province in two separate operations.

Some 1,200 kg of opium, along with seven vehicles were seized during operations, he added.

According to Behdani Fard, six smugglers have been arrested and handed over to the judicial officials.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a more active role in this fight or face its threats themselves.

